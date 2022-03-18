WAVERLY — For veterans throughout southern Ohio, the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center has served as the primary stop for medicinal, speciality and mental health care for more than 80 years.
Now following the recommendation of its closure by the Department of Veteran Affairs, most locals expressed their frustration with such a possibility- citing the long-term effects they believe could happen as a result.
Thursday’s scene at the Bristol Village Glenn Center was packed to the brim of local vets, many dawning hats and jackets signifying where they had served, and concerned community members.
Among the most outspoken was Mike Westfall, coming down to Waverly from his Chillicothe-area residence.
“Southern Ohio has become the forgotten area of the state,” he said, a Vietnam War veteran who has been going to the VA for approximately 25 years.
“For Columbus or Dayton to lose 1,400 jobs, that’s as bad as a sneeze. Chillicothe and Ross County lose 1,400 jobs? That’s a depression.”
The VA submitted its recommendation to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, which instead promotes relocation to the existing Dayton VA Medical Center and a proposed build closer to Circleville.
The reasons for this change, the report says, come down to proximity and projected demand.
“The Chillicothe VAMC is not optimally located as it is an estimated 60 minutes south of Columbus, Ohio, the largest population center in the state,” the 73-page report reads, which also details the recommended closures of 16 other medical centers.
“In addition to the projected decrease in bed need for inpatient acute care services at the VAMC, the enrollee population in the Chillicothe area (Ross County) is projected to decrease by 8.5 percent to 3,196 enrollees by FY 2029.”
Market assessment data from 2019 extracted by the VA also projected a decline in the enrollee population from 2017 to 2027.
In 2017, 28,626 were estimated to be enrolled at the Chillicothe VA spread-over 17 counties. A decade later, that number is anticipated to drop to 27,713 — good for a 4.2 percent reduction.
Veterans at Thursday’s meeting, however, took issue with the potential new locations mostly due to the lack of proximity.
Those driving from Waverly to the Chillicothe VA have an approximate 25-minute drive, whereas as a ride to the Dayton facility would be more than 90 minutes — good for a three-hour round trip.
Don Strout, a retired VA employee and veteran, said increasing gas prices will only make those drives more taxing. The VA does pay for travel expenses, 41.5 cents per mile according to its website, but Strout said he has not received a reimbursement for almost a year.
“We served our country to have the freedoms we have,” he said.
“I don’t believe the congressmen, and I don’t care what congressman it is, is really thinking about the sacrifices that American soldiers have made.”
No Congress members were present during the forum, yet Beth Clodfelter, of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office, was in attendance. Clodfelter said Sen. Brown would be holding an in-person roundtable in Chillicothe in two weeks.
Brown and outgoing U.S. Sen. Rob Portman previously wrote a letter to the VA, expressing their concern of this potential closure.
“I have grave concerns about any recommendations that would make it more difficult for Ohio veterans to receive timely access to VA care at their local VA facility,” said Brown in a released statement.
“I intend to make sure VA knows what the facility means to veterans and their families, and what it means to the hardworking VA employees and the community.”
In addition, Mark Johnson, Representative to the Ohio House, introduced a resolution urging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to keep the Chillicothe VA Medical Center open.
In a press release, Johnson said he wants to stop the consolidation from impacting the Chillicothe VA Medical Center that serves rural southeast Ohio.
“As the Chillicothe VA employs nearly 1,400 people and provides care to over 20,000 people every year,” said Johnson.
“This decision could have major economic impacts throughout the area and make it more difficult for veterans in southeast Ohio to receive proper care.
“The Chillicothe VA has a long history of providing an excellent, personal level of care to veterans and their families that is impossible to replace.”
The resolution now awaits a committee hearing.
Beyond the increased drive times, Chaplain John Reedy of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said major consequences would come to fruition if VA did indeed shut down.
Mental health of veterans was of particular concern for Reedy, where both he and his son have both served in the armed forces. Even in a relatively down year, the VA’s 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report showed 6,261 veterans died by suicide in 2019.
This was down nearly 400 from the prior year, but the 31.6 suicides per 100,000 was still nearly double that rate for non-veteran U.S. adults.
Disabled veterans, many who are either too old or too sick to drive, would be particularly affected he feels.
“Those disabled veterans, when they shut down Chillicothe, you’re going to have a higher suicide rate,” he said.
“Your PTSD veterans will quit going to their appointments because they don’t want to drive two hours to talk to a doctor for a half an hour.
“The trickle-down-effect; they haven’t even considered that,” he added.
For others like Tina Boyd, she would miss the services provided by the local medical center. In 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer by the VA and her latest scans over the past 36 months have come back clear.
She believes the quality of care cannot be matched at the local level.
“They have treated me golden and my experiences far outweigh private care,” she said. “We need our VA.”
Chillicothe VA Public Affairs Officer Stacia Ruby was present and has attended several forums throughout the region, including last week in New Boston.
Ruby stressed that this proposal was not a done deal, as it only remains a recommendation at this time, and laid out the timeline for the next year.
The AIR Commission will have until the end of this year to get their recommendations regarding the medical center to President Joe Biden. From there, in March 2023, Congress will put the measure to vote.
** *** **
Patrick Keck is the editor for The Pike County News Watchman. Additional reporting by Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Steven Collins.