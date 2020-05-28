CIRCLEVILLE — For the last five years, VFW Post Commander Terry Brown has been working on a personal project of planting trees and creating a victory garden behind the VFW on Tarlton Road.
Brown, 72, has planted between 30 and 40 trees each year of the last five years and is growing peach, plum and pear trees, as well as nut trees and watermelon, among other things.
Brown said the VFW has an arm of charity where they serve and support veterans and their families, but they also work to support the community with donations and fundraising efforts. The community garden and partnering with a local agency such as Pickaway County Community Action allows them to serve both the veteran community and the greater community as a whole.
“I thought, instead of just donating food, we could plant trees and create the victory garden like they did in WWII, the idea to free up food for soldiers by planting their own food,” he said. “It’s been about five years and I’ve planted about 155 or 160 trees.”
“The VFW is an outfit that’s dedicated to veterans, widows and orphans, but our next arm after that is community support,” he added.
Brown said, to help the community, he met with Nick Pruitt, energy director at Pickaway County Community Action, who talked with him about how they would get the produce created by the trees and plants out of there and into the hands of people in the community.
“Terry took us out and showed us all the fruit trees they have planted and almond trees planted there,” Pruitt mentioned. “They’ve got 150 or so fruit trees. They’re expecting fruit from some of them this year. We’re currently in the process of figuring out how to funnel that food through PICCA to the community.”
Pruitt said partnerships are the key to making programs work for the community and that they’re going to work with Brown to help distribute the fruit and items when they’re ready.
“There’s a wide range of things we can do to partner with the VFW and get those items to the community,” he explained. “It’s going to be a really good partnership. I get really excited to see groups getting together to help the community as opposed to people jumping all over the place to get services. It’s good to come together and do together.”
Brown said he expects the bulk of the trees to start producing next year, but there will be some fruit this year and it’ll grow over the next several years as the trees begin to become more mature.
“I’d say probably next year, and the year after, we’ll have a lot of fruit out there,” he added. “I’m in it for the long haul. We’ve got five acres out there.”
Brown said they'll work out the finer details of a program to distribute the fruits of the garden when it gets closer for their time to harvest.
"I'm not sure how exactly we'll do it, but we'll set something up," he commented. "I don't want people to just come one at a time and pick from it whenever."
Brown said the VFW has worked with Rhodes Garden Center, who has helped them source trees, and with the cost and upkeep, it’s been about $20,000 to get the garden started.
“The garden is done by me with some other help, and Rhodes Garden Center and Carly Neff have provided us a great price on the trees,” he added. “I mow it some time and I have to put bug killer out.”
Brown said everything out there is organic and he doesn’t spray the trees with anything unnatural.
“I’m not a health nut; I just don’t believe in poisoning things,” he remarked. “If I have aphids out there, I’ll put out ladybugs to that thing. I do a natural counter.”
Brown had the garden dedicated in the memory of his father, Clarence Brown, who served during WWII.