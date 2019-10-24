CIRCLEVILLE — Area Vietnam veterans and fellow service members that served during that era have an opportunity to gather and share their experiences this weekend with what organizers hope is the first of an annual organized get-together in Circleville.
The Vietnam Veteran Chapter 810 out of Chillicothe is hosting a Vietnam veterans gathering at AMVETS in Circleville on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
The event will feature door prizes, music, a fish fry that starts at 11 a.m. and information booths on Agent Orange, PTSD and area Veteran Service offices. Honor Flight will also be attending the event. The event is entirely free for veterans that attend, including the fish fry, according to event organizer Tom Estes.
Estes is a Vietnam veteran himself having spent his 19th birthday in Vietnam. He said he wanted to do this to provide healing to others as he has found over the years.
“I left a little bit of me in Vietnam,” he told The Circleville Herald. “When I get around these other guys and talk about it I feel a little bit better. That’s one of the reasons that I try to get together with these guys. We all have the same experiences and we’re all about the same age.”
Veterans will also have the opportunity to participate in a healing drum circle ceremony, Estes said.
“It’s the VA therapeutic drum core and we’re going to open up the meeting and later on they’ll have a session,” he noted.
Estes said they plan to have the event each year at AMVETS, scheduling permitting.
“We want to make it a yearly thing,” Estes commented. “We’re going to ask anyone that wants to become a part of the committee to join us after the meeting.”
AMVETS is located at 818 Tarlton Road just south of Circleville. For more information, contact Estes at 740-279-8718.