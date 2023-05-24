Presentation

Students, staff and members of the Teays Valley and Commercial Point Community raised $10,000 for Honor Flight Columbus, a charity that helps veterans see their war's memorial in Washington D.C. 

 Submitted photo

COMMERCIAL POINT — The Annual Viking 5K, a charity event organized at the Teays Valley West Middle School and Scioto Elementary, raised $10,000 to benefit local veterans.


