ASHVILLE — The Ashville Viking Festival was once again a big hit for the community as folks donated 157 total boxes of food shattering the record set the previous year by almost 30 boxes.
Nancy Vallette, organizer, said despite the rain before and after the festival and a little bit of mud people showed up in force.
“We had a huge crowd on Saturday and a very good crowd on Sunday, it was fantastic,” she said. “People have been telling how great the changes and additions were this year. We had some parking issues in Ashville but those were resolved without much issue. Those are just growing pains we’re working on.”
Vallette said the 157 box record shattered the previous year’s mark of 121 boxes.
“The donations were really coming in,” she said. “Two different people came in with those collapsable wagons overflowing with food. Many people arrived with multiple bags of cans. They all thought it was for a great cause and wanted to support the Ashville Food Pantry.”
This year’s layout changed with the reenactors grouped together and the food moved closer together alongside added volunteers.
“It worked out pretty well,” she said. “They addition of the new food vendors was really helpful in getting people moved through the lines.”
Vallette said they’ve already begun planning for 2024’s Viking Festival and have some ideas for changes.
“We’re considering a food court for next year,” she said. “We don’t have it all quite worked out yet but we’re also potentially going to start wrapping vendors around the other side of the open shelter house behind the stage. We think we have enough vendors to start to utilize that space as well on the east side of the park. We had 78 vendors this year and we think we’ll grow into that space even more. We’re also planning to expand the children’s area next year as well.
The 2024 Viking Festival is scheduled for April 27 and April 28, 2024.