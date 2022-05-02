ASHVILLE — The Ashville Viking Festival smashed a pair of records as the festival returned for the first time in two years.
Nancy Vallette, organizer, said by their best guess, a record crowd of around 11,000 people attended the weekend festival.
“There were people everywhere for a while,” Vallette said. “We had good crowds both days and a lot of people came. It rained Saturday before the festival opened and Sunday, it threatened rain first thing but it never really happened. It turned out to be an absolutely lovely weekend. Coming out of a two year shutdown it’s not a pattern anymore and you wonder how it was going to go, but it was a really great return.”
Vallette said another record was broken, the donation to the Ashville Food Pantry with 104 boxes of food, topping the previous record of 91 boxes.
“I know a lot of donations came in through PayPal too, but I’m not sure how much that all was yet,” she said.
Vallette said they had a great selection of vendors this time around and she received many positive comments about the jousting.
“The new food cart, the bakery cart, went amazing,” she said. “They sold out both days by 2 p.m. and they told me they’ll have to bring more next year, since they didn’t know what to expect.”
Vallette said an example of folks showing love for the festival was on Sunday when some high winds blew through, people rushed to help a vendor and a Viking Festival tent.
“It was very windy Sunday afternoon and we had a couple issues with pop-up tents and one of our personal tents,” Valette said. “I had people run over and help a vendor secure his tent so it wouldn’t go anywhere and at the same time one of our Viking tents went down as two of the tent poles snapped."
Vallette said when she turned around, there must have been 50 people helping out and it was a combination of vendors, performers and people in the crowd who came to help and pitched in together.
"That atmosphere of love and togetherness to step up and do a thing that needed on and then they went right back to what they were doing. The entire thing lasted five minutes," she said. "I don’t know that you get that everywhere. It’s very much a festival put on by people who care. I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Vallette said looking to next year, they’re planning on adding additional vendors to help speed up lines and they’ve already begun planning for 2023.
“We’re going to probably add another food vendor. We like to get people to their food fast and to having fun quicker,” she said. “We’re always on the look out for new and unusual talent for the shows and vendors that are new and special. We’ll do more and do better and fix anything we knew was wrong and keep on rolling for next year.”