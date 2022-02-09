ASHVILLE — The Ashville Viking Festival is returning in 2022 and is to be held on April 30 and May 1, with preview night on April 29.
Nancy Vallette, organizer of the Viking Festival, said they waited until recently to announce their return so they could be “really, really sure” it was happening.
“It’s shaping up really well for where we are at in the process, especially with being down for two years,” she said. “We’re really excited to be back.”
Vallette said many of their vendors are returning and they’re having the jousting again in 2022. Many of the reenactors are also making their plans to return.
While many of the finer details are being worked on with costs, they are to have preview night, which is to include the pork chop all-you-can-eat dinner on Friday night.
“Right now, there’s so much going on with things like food prices fluctuating so much,” she said. “We don’t have final answers for the costs of things yet.”
Vallette said that if things continue on the pace they’ve been on, this will be the biggest Viking Festival to date.
“There have been some lovely changes and improvements to the park itself, which are exciting for us and will allow us to make some changes,” she said.
“The village has done quite a bit of work with lighting in the open shelter house, the bleachers that were in bad shape have been removed and they’ve painted a lot of things to make the park look really lovely.”
Vallette said interested vendors should reach out to the Viking Festival via their email address at vikingfestival@gmail.com.
“That is the most efficient way to receive a response,” she said.
“Our vendor form is now available. When people email, they should send pictures so they can go to the jury committee. We’ve worked really hard to create a balance so there’s not too much of one type of thing. Also, some people aren’t yet ready for a bigger show like this.”
Vallette acknowledged some of the challenges of not being active for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically for the vendors who do this full time.
“They need to make a living and this is what they do, so they had to find a way to vend,” she said.
“Some went online, some went out of business and we did have a loss of two of our vendors who died during this period. So we’ve had a lot of impact.”
On the flip side, there were some positive things; one vendor had a baby and many more are coming back.
“We have been very blessed that many of our vendors have come back to us,” Vallette said. “We have a couple new vendors coming in, a coffee place and a fantastic baker this year who will be in addition to many of the vendors we’ve had in the past.”
Vallette said time will tell if the Viking Festival is remembered by the public and they return.
“We won’t know until we’re up and running,” she said.
“Either people will be glad to come back and see us, or we’ll be off their radar and it could impact attendance. We really hope this is a great year for the festival and for the collection of food for the food pantry.”
The Viking Festival doesn’t charge admission, but rather asks for donations to the Ashville Food Pantry, which can help stock the shelves for quite some time.
“We always try to provide them with months of food, generally,” Vallette said. “Now that they have their new building, it will make accepting our donations and storing things much easier.”