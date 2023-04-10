ASHVILLE — It’s nearly time for the annual Viking takeover in Ashville Community Park following 2022’s record breaking year.
The Ashville Viking Festival is returning to the village on April 29 and April 30 with a community dinner the Friday before on April 28. Vendors will set up on Friday and the festival will officially be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Nancy Vallette, organizer, said Friday evening is the all-you-can-eat pork chop dinner held by the Ashville Community Club.
“We have many returning favorites and some new things that will also become your new favorites,” Vallette, said. “Combatant’s Keep Jousters will be with us, providing amazing jousts and feats on horseback. Fire Eaters, Belly Dancers, and singers will be on hand to help make your experience great. Favorites from the Community Club, Ribbon Fries, and more from Corelli’s on the Beach will return, as well as Kettle Corn, Bud’s Homemade Root beer, and Carl’s Homemade Ice Cream.
“You are missing something special if you have yet to have Baker Benji’s pastry. This year we’ll be joined by homemade fudge in more varieties than you knew existed—cinnamon nuts, and Yes, Knight’s Kitchen table with a Crusader’s Sandwich and Bourbon Chicken.”
Beyond the food and historical shops, Vallette shared her excitement for the historical elements of the festival and the opportunity for people to learn some of the history.
“One of the gems of this festival is the re-enactors that provide living history demonstrations and live in their period during the festival,” she said. “They open their camps to allow the public to understand history differently. The women’s timeline and Warrior Timeline talk is something everyone who appreciates history should see.”
Vallette also said the Cincinnati Barbarians had confirmed they would be attending.
“They do actual battle demonstrations,” she said. “It will be a nice and interesting new addition.”
Vallette said mead and beer will be in the big tent again, which was a huge success last year.
“It’s been a positive experience that has helped grow the festival,” she said. “I checked in with village council and chief of police and they all said there was no problem and that you wouldn’t have known it was there if you hadn’t known that was there. I’m proud of the people in charge of that space and the people who came and took part in it. That’s what we want is a positive experience for people”
In addition to adult beverages there will be plenty for the kids and the whole family.
“Returning vendors will show their wares and the kid’s area will have fun: giant bubbles, face painting, and more,” she said. “We have multiple Authors showing their books, and some have a Silent Auction to help make all this happen. In short, no matter your age or interest, something at the Viking Festival is sure to interest you.”
The festival is free, however Vallette asks that people bring food to donate to the Ashville Food Pantry.
“Please, give it to the Pantry. It is a cause near and dear to our hearts,” she said. “We hope to beat last year’s record-breaking numbers of donations.”
At the end of the day, Vallette said it’s about making the best possible festival with the best possible experience.
“We always want to do better and build on our success,” she said. “So far we’ve managed to do that.”