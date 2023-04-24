Vikings' Academic Team buzzes in at Regional Championship

Teays Valley High School's Academic Team went undefeated during regular season and finished in the top five at the Regional Championship.   

 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE – Teays Valley High School’s academic team placed in the top five of 15 teams at the Regional Championship held recently at Fisher Catholic High School in Lancaster.


