Vikings' Academic Team buzzes in at Regional Championship

ASHVILLE – Teays Valley High School’s academic team placed in the top five of 15 teams at the Regional Championship held recently at Fisher Catholic High School in Lancaster.
“The team played really well and went up against some great competition. I am proud of all their hard work,” Vikings’ Coach Abby Young said. “We are looking forward to next year and we are hopeful for another great season.”
Young explained that Regional competition can be intense.
“At Regionals this year, the team really thrived in the alphabet rounds,” she said. “This is where they have four minutes to answer 20 questions and each answer starts with the same letter.”
During the regular season, Teays Valley academic team who conquered all its rivals – 15-0 – the first time the Vikings went undefeated – an historic first.
“Academic team can be compared to something like a trivia team,” Vikings’ Coach Abby Young said. “The topics can come from any typical high school subject, as well as pop culture, sports and current events.”
Because of the Vikings’ success, the team won the Mid-State Academic League and will be competing in the Regional Tournament on April 15.
There are nine students on the team – five juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Vikings’ trivia superstars are Cody Polinksi, Connor Bullard, Derek Yarnell, Aaron Burch, Jon Stepp, Ella Applegate, Julia Bush, Jacob Bennett, and Maxi Downey. Five members of this team competed last year too.
Academic team’s regular season buzzes in between January and March, but the students meet once a week to practice starting in August soon after the school year begins.
“Since this is a club team, anyone in the school is welcome to join if they love to learn and/or love trivia,” Young said in a recent interview prior to Regional competition. “We like to have fun and oftentimes play practice matches with buzzers and other trivia like games.”
