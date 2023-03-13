Vikings' Academic Team win League tourney

After capturing the Mid-State League title, Teays Valley's undefeated academic team is preparing to compete at the Regional Championship in April.   

 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE – Congrats goes to the Teays Valley academic team who conquered all its rivals – 15-0 – the first time the Vikings went undefeated in regular season match play.


Recipe of the Day

Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments