ASHVILLE – Congrats goes to the Teays Valley academic team who conquered all its rivals – 15-0 – the first time the Vikings went undefeated in regular season match play.
“Academic team can be compared to something like a trivia team,” Vikings’ Coach Abby Young said. “The topics can come from any typical high school subject, as well as pop culture, sports and current events.”
Because of the Vikings’ success, the team won the Mid-State Academic League and will be competing in the Regional Tournament on April 15.
“The students did well this year because they spend time practicing questions, learning new content, and enjoy playing trivia,” Young said.
There are nine students on the team – five juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Vikings’ trivia superstars are Cody Polinksi, Connor Bullard, Derek Yarnell, Aaron Burch, Jon Stepp, Ella Applegate, Julia Bush, Jacob Bennett, and Maxi Downey. Five members of this team competed last year too.
Academic team’s regular season buzzes in between January and March, but the students meet once a week to practice starting in August soon after the school year begins.
“Since this is a club team, anyone in the school is welcome to join if they love to learn and/or love trivia,” Young said. “We like to have fun and oftentimes play practice matches with buzzers and other trivia like games.”