NEW YORK – Teays Valley High School cheerleader Bridget Hartley will be cheering today in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for Spirit of America.Hartley is one of seven girls selected from Ohio and she is very proud to represent Pickaway County on this big stage.A senior who has been cheering since she was five years old, Hartley said she is very excited to cheer in the Macy's Day parade and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for her.The 96th annual Thanksgiving parade begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 noon.