CIRCLEVILLE — For kids in the community whose parents are going through the legal system, there’s one avenue they can turn to for help and protection.
The Pickaway County Visitation Center, which is located on West Franklin Street, serves children who have been removed from their homes for neglect or abuse, in cases in which a parent is a defendant in the court and private cases.
“We keep the kids in a safe-haven environment so the parents can have visitation without any fear of harm, mental abuse, strain or trauma,” Wendy Gatewood, associate director at Pickaway Area Recovery Services who oversees the center, said.
“If the parents are here with the kids, they can’t talk about the court case and the visit has to be very kid friendly. We also write non-biased notes to the court so they can see what’s happening and it’s not one sided, it’s what’s happening in the room.”
Gatewood said they restarted the program a few years ago and she’s been working to find grants and other funding to keep the program alive. They supported 120 kids last year and have reached that number already this year.
“We had some [funding] cuts come down in the Violence Against Crimes Act (VOCA) because of COVID, so we lost our funding,” Gatewood said. “We are not guaranteed any funding; I always will be out looking. We did receive $25,000 from the county. It costs about $50,000 a year to operate for the three days that we do. I have enough to stay open this year, but I’m constantly out trying to find funding. We just have to continue to battle.
It goes directly to the support for the kids,” she said. “What people should understand is that if we weren’t here, the kids would go to a family member's and they’re biased. They’re going to talk about the case and say that 'mommy did this or daddy did this,' but here, it’s neutral and the kids are safe and can be kids.”
This week, AMVETS in Circleville donated $1,000 to the organization; Gatewood said they plan to use the money to buy new furniture and some active toys for the kids who are there at the center.
Gatewood said they’re going to be getting new flooring for the center in September and then they’ll start training classes to help the kids who go through trauma.
So far, AMVETS has given $24,000 to the community. They’re required to give 25 percent of their money from gambling to the community. They donated to little league teams, the VA, Partners for Paws and other organizations.
“Things have been a little quiet because of COVID,” Richard Cole, post commander, said.
“We were really hurting last year,” Ed Allshouse, post adjunct, added. “We lost a lot of the rent money from bingo.”
Both Cole and Allshouse said the visitation center was a great cause to support.
“We've got to give [money] away and what better way than to give it to the local community,” Allshouse said. “We only give to Pickaway County, nothing outside of the county. It’s all about the kids, they’re the future. They have so many challenges anyway and if we can help the center help the kids, that’ll help keep them safe and potentially out of jail.”
Pickaway County Community Foundation has set up a fund for the organization where private citizens can donate to the visitation center. To donate, send a check to the PCCF with the visitation center in the memo line.