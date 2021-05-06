CIRCLEVILLE — Representatives of downtown businesses have approached Circleville City Council once again to enact a Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area in Circleville.
Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) allows people to carry alcoholic beverages inside of a designated area that are purchased inside restaurants or bars that are already permitted by the state.
“We wanted to approach council to gauge interest and see what our next steps are,” Wilson said when speaking in front of council this week. “We feel this is truly something that will benefit our city. I’ve been in contact with other municipalities that have a DORA and there’s very little concern about them and most of them expand after their trial period due to the success they have.”
Wilson said many other communities around Circleville, such as Chillicothe, Lancaster, Grove City, Worthington and Dublin, among others, have these districts. Each district is different and times, location and frequency are governed by the city.
“They can be anything from all day everyday when the establishments are open to something set like every other Friday or Tuesday through Saturday,” he said. “Each establishment will have their own cups and people can then leave and enter shops or other businesses, if the store owners permit it. It enables things like outdoor music and festivals. This enhances those sorts of events.”
Wilson said so far, they have had a buy-in from downtown businesses, but anyone who wants can choose not to participate. Wilson suggested a district from Scioto Street in the west, High Street in the north, Pickaway Street in the east and Franklin Street in the south.
“It wouldn’t include any residential areas,” Wilson said.
When asked by council about utilization of safety forces, Wilson said it was up to the city how that was handled.
“It’s up to the municipality on however they’d like to police it,” he said. “Typically, the city pays for it.”
Wilson said incidents in these areas have been almost non-existent.
“I know that security is a concern,” he said. “There’s only been one incident that I've heard of in an area up north that’s in a much more populated area where police had to be involved.”
Richard Rhoades, president of Uptown Circleville, also spoke and shared that anytime someone enters a different restaurant, they have to get a new cup so there’s a trail on what the last place they were served was.
“The last place you were in is the cup that you’re carrying,” he said.
Rhoades said he too thought it would be good for the city.
“It’s going to keep people here in our town and shopping in our town instead of going to places that have a DORA,” he said. “It’s a good way to keep people here.”
As far as next steps for the process, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy will work with Wilson and Rhoades to bring a proposal to city council.