CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau has announced the 2022 Coughlin Event Series, with the first event in just over one month.
Nathan Wilson, executive director of the visitors bureau, announced the Ashville Viking Festival, the Uptown Classic 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and the Commercial Point Karting Classic, as the three events for the series this year.
“Adventure awaits as the 2022 Coughlin Event Series features three unique events covering a broad range of interests,” Wilson said.
“In partnering with local organizations to enhance and expand their efforts, the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau is excited to share these events and our communities with locals and visitors alike. This year’s lineup is sure to attract people of all ages, while featuring three communities in Pickaway County.”
The series begins with the Ashville Viking Festival, which is being held on April 30 and May 1 in Ashville. The festival returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a unique event celebrating the rich history of vikings, featuring period reenactors, crafts, music, live jousting and more,” Wilson said.
“The festival will once again be held in the Ashville Community Park and as in years past, is sure to bring in thousands of visitors from near and far.”
The next event is the Uptown 3-on-3 Classic, which is being held in Circleville on July 23.
“With the success of last year’s event and additional community support, the tournament will be bigger and better than before, with nearly double the teams projected to participate,” Wilson said.
The third and final event is the Commercial Point Karting Classic, which is being held from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7.
“The long-standing, local tradition is sure to excite visitors as go-karts speed through the streets of Commercial Point,” Wilson said.
Wilson said they’ve decided to partner with other events, instead of creating their own following some inward thinking.
“Over the past couple years, we have looked at our mission as an organization and made the conscious decision to expand and enhance existing, larger events that feature areas throughout the county, rather than hosting events of our own,” Wilson said.
“With a significant number of event cancellations in 2020 and 2021, there were fewer options to include in the series, so the transition was more gradual than initially planned. This strategy also enables us to better develop our marketing efforts for these events, ensuring we bring as many visitors as we can to the series.”
Wilson said they chose these three events because they stand out from a lot of the others in the community for one reason or another.
“This year's series was chosen for many reasons, however, of all the events taking place this year, there are some things that make these particular events stand out,” he said.
“We chose to partner with well-established groups to ensure a quality experience for our guests and we wanted to make sure we featured areas throughout the county. We also felt that incorporating a broad range of interests was important to highlight the wide array of things Pickaway County has to offer.”
Wilson said while these three events are part of the series, they will have other events throughout the year they’ll partner with.
“The intention is to keep the Coughlin Event Series at three events each year, with a focus on larger-scale events that take place in late spring and summer,” he said.
“Although, that is not to say we will not be involved with other events, as we have in the past with things like the Gatsby Gala and Columbus Symphony Orchestra performances.”
Wilson said they’re working on other new projects and separate initiatives, including a music series in the local parks.
“This year, we are rolling out a new Second Sunday Music Series that takes place in parks throughout the county, June through August,” Wilson said.
“Each event starts at 5 p.m. with Steven Riggs at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park in June, Hollyview at the Williamsport Community Square in July and The Pickin' Pair at Marvin Webster Memorial Park in August.
"These will be smaller, family-friendly events where visitors can purchase food or bring a picnic dinner to enjoy while listening to music and enjoying our local parks.”