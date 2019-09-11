CIRCLEVILLE — With the busy season well underway for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, a board member has stepped up to be the newest leader of the organization.
Nathan Wilson will fill the shoes of Tim Wilson (no relation), and serve as an interim executive director for the Visitors Bureau. Tim Wilson left the position Friday to take a job in Delaware County with their Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Nathan Wilson is from Commercial Point, and has lived in Pickaway County for most of his life. He graduated from Teays Valley High School in 2004 and participated in the marching band.
Nathan said he got involved with the Visitors Bureau because he enjoys promoting Pickaway County and experiencing the events that the Visitors Bureau and other local organizations put on for the community.
“A few years ago I started getting more involved in things like Rotary and I have a networking group, and I like getting to know everyone in the county and see the county flourish as it has in recent years,” he said.
Nathan has a fine arts degree from Hocking College and is a musician. He also has experience working in both insurance and banking.
“I’ve been a little all over the place,” he added. “I started out with Nationwide in Columbus, and spent a little time in insurance before going into banking and now I’m here.”
He said he’s been driving around the county and couldn’t name the single greatest tourism asset and said many places, like Deercreek State Park, are impressive.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous out there and there are so many different draws because there is a wide variety,” he continued. “There are so many great places to stay and so many great places to visit for the day and have a meal. There are obviously the hubs in the county but overall the county has a lot of charm to it. The goal of the visitors bureau is to bring it all together, package it and present it to outsiders.”
Gayle Spangler, chair of the board said Nathan’s familiarity with the organization led to the executive committee’s decision to bring him on for about six months to get the organization on the other side of several major events.
“The executive committee felt appointing an interim director for up to six months gives us time to get through this busy time,” she said. “Then the whole board will decide if Nathan works and or if we’ll go out and hire someone. He has the possibility of becoming permanent.”
Spangler said Nathan would be the right fit because of his history serving on the board.
“He’s worked events before and he’ll provide us with a great continuity and bring new ideas of his own,” she added. “He knows what the goals and mission are and that makes him a great candidate for interim director.”
Tim Wilson said he has full confidence in Nathan to lead the charge in his absence.
“Pickaway County has got tons of potential with everything great going on here,” he said. “I’m excited for Nathan to be able to take over, keep things running smoothly and delivering good events to the folks in Pickaway County.”