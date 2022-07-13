CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau has launched a digital app to help promote events, attractions, restaurants and more in Pickaway County.
Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Director, said Pickaway County joins several other area visitors bureaus that have developed an app to help promote events and area attractions, including Fairfield and Ross counties. The contents of the app are generated through community collaboration.
“Planning the perfect day in Pickaway County just got much more manageable,” Wilson said. “We’re excited to unveil the Discover Pickaway County Widget on our site with integrated mobile apps, an interactive way to map out everything you don’t want to miss in Pickaway.”
“We are eager for visitors and residents to experience the app. We have included access to Roundtown Radio within the app as well as our community calendar, making it easy to keep track of our area events,” Wilson added. “This tool provides a new way to explore what the Region offers, including lodging, local restaurants, activities, shopping, and more.”
The app was designed by the Visitors Bureau who partnered with the Visit Widget.
“We are looking for businesses, event organizers, and new attractions to send us information about special events in the area so we can share it on our app and other Pickaway marketing materials,” Jenny Rhoads, Assistant Administrator, said. “With this planner, the Discover Pickaway team can help you get organized and maximize your time! Along with creating a travel plan within the app, users can share their plans with others directly or via social media or SMS.”
The App can be downloaded for both Apple and Andriod devices. To learn more visit www.pickaway.com.