CIRCLEVILLE — Everyone wants to look nice for their big day and for Floral Hills Cemetery, it just takes a little bit of help ahead of Memorial Day.
Connie Little, organizer, whose parents are buried in the cemetery located along U.S. 23 south of South Bloomfield, is looking for volunteers to help clean up the cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on May 21, a Saturday, and she’ll serve lunch and provide water to anyone who volunteers.
“We’re going to be cleaning up the cemetery, leveling out graves, filling in pot holes and tire tracks and anything that needs to be done,” she said. “We’ll also be putting flags down for Memorial Day.”
The cemetery has been in limbo for the last ten plus years after the cemetery was nearly foreclosed on in 2012 after the previous owners did not pay back taxes. The property was later abandoned and in that time the cemetery has fallen into disrepair.
In April of 2014 restoration work was completed through volunteer efforts on the veterans wall inside the cemetery. The cemetery was also closed to new burials for a few days in June of that year before reopening the land to only burying people in pre-sold plots.
Little said they’ve been cleaning up the cemetery for the last several years and she’s always looking for people to help mow and take care of the different sections of the cemetery.
“We have two guys that mow it during the season,” she said.
Little said they do the clean up to honor the veterans buried there as a way to show respect and thank them for their service.
“I was in the cemetery when they first left and the grass was knee high,” she said. “People couldn’t even be buried because it was so tall. People who want to spend time with their loved one need to be able to do that in a nice cemetery.”
Little said she’s hoping that someone will take on the property as a potential tax write off to help take care of it.
“It’s gone through so many auctions now I wish that something could be done,” she said. “I’ve heard once the state has enough properties, that they’ll have another auction sometime this summer.”
Anyone interested in adopting a section of the cemetery, to help with its upkeep or to volunteer for the Memorial Day cleanup can contact Little at 740-418-3525 or cslittle4450@gmail.com.