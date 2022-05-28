CIRCLEVILLE — For a long time Randy Smith has given up his time to organize events others can enjoy.
Smith, a fair board member, serves on several committees and works to help put the fair on all year. He decided to join about 10 to 15 years before he retired and started volunteering with the fair board. He’s volunteered in the past when he worked for AEP and through his church.
“When I retired I came down, went to a meeting and they said they had an opening and I put my name into run and got voted in,” Smith said. “Volunteering for the fair board has always been the goal. I thought about it 10 to 15 years before I retired.”
Smith was among the founding members of the Obetz Zucchini Festival where he served as chairman. He and his wife left the area and moved near Rickenbacker so they could own some horses and have a place to keep them. The port authority then bought that property and Smith and his wife moved to Pickaway County.
“My wife loved [Ashville] and she wanted to move there, as you know, ‘a happy wife, a happy life,’” he said. “So that’s what we did.”
Smith said he wants to volunteer to help provide opportunities for kids.
“I’ve got a concern for the kids because 4-H isn’t as big as it use to be, I think a lot of it is because of technology and you don’t see as many kids going out and taking care of their lams, cows, chickens or whatever it is,” he said. “It’s a lost tradition and I wanted to make sure that it stayed up.”
Smith is a part of the horse committee, the entertainment committee, the security committee and the sponsorship committee, among others. In addition to his work throughout the year, he’s at the fair nearly every day for multiple hours.
“I’m there just about every day,” he said. “It’s good to see things come together. We’re doing a lot of cleanup right now to get ready for the fair; we had a cow show here a few weeks ago. That’s a lot of what we’re doing now.”
Smith encouraged people, especially those who know someone in 4-H or who has experience with a certain aspect of the fair to join, even if they don’t join the board itself.
“If they have kids or grandkids in a 4-H club and they’re interested in something, that’s where I’d start to get involved,” he said. “Even if you’re not on a committee you can still help and get things in the barns.
When I started out I started out with horses and I’m still there.”
He continued, There’s a lot of stuff to do. The yellow parking bumpers need painted, if anyone wanted to pitch in on anything, there’s a lot of stuff to help do.”