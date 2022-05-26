Volunteering is an art

CIRCLEVILLE — You don’t need to be an artist at all to volunteer with ArtsaRound, as evidenced by one of their hard working volunteers, Michelle Callahan.
ArtsaRound is a local non-profit organization that supports art in Circleville and Pickaway County through art events, their gallery in downtown Circleville and scholarships to youth.
Callahan volunteers by serving not only as treasurer, but also as an ArtsaRound gallery volunteer and as a member of the scholarship committee.
“We are fortunate to have a volunteer who exemplifies what it means to serve passionately,” Dale Herron ArtsaRound president, said. “Michelle Callahan serves as our current Treasurer. She’s one to step up and not wait for somebody to ask her to do something. Michelle brings a level of professionalism to our organization and is very reliable on all accounts. I often notice her helping other board members with their tasks. She understands our mission and has a heart to see it fulfilled, even though she’s quick to say herself that she is no artist. Michelle is always smiling as she interacts with the public, and is carefully ambitious with a good dose of pragmatism. Any organization with a person like Michelle in their ranks is fortunate indeed.”
Callahan said she is honored and embarrassed by the recognition from organization as one of the volunteers that goes above and beyond.
“I’ve always had an interest in the arts and I myself am not an artistic person,” she said. “I can’t act, I can’t sing, I can’t paint, I can’t draw but I enjoy art. I support those things whether it’s attending something at Ohio Christian University, Roundtown Players, going to Manchester Hill to hear live music, I enjoy those things.”
Callahan said it might have been her empty nest that pushed her into giving some of her time to ArtsaRound and “playing store” at the gallery where she often takes payment for purchases and helps people sign up for the newsletter.
“I enjoy meeting the people that come to visit,” she said. “There are a lot of people that come to Circleville for a day trip to walk around and just see what’s available. A lot of them enjoy going to the antique stores and the specialty shops. ArtsaRound is one of those stops.”
Callahan said volunteering is something her parents modeled for her.
“My mom was always a volunteer in my classroom at schools, she volunteered for playground duty, was the class mom and when my kids started school I found that to be very fulfilling,” she said. “I like to feel useful. That’s the reason why I like to volunteer.”
Callahan said anyone who is looking for something to do should absolutely fun and she suggested ArtsaRound as a potential organization.
“We’re a fun group of people, artists are fun to be around,” she said. “If you like meeting people it’s a really good organization to be involved in, either on the board or in the gallery helping.”
Herron shared what they look for in volunteers at ArtsaRound and what activities are available.
“In our search for volunteers, we like to say that a person doesn’t have to be an artist to become involved,” he said. “Even if you’re ‘just’ a person who appreciates the arts, we’d love to have you on board. At the very least, even a person who simply wants to help deepen the arts and culture environment of Pickaway County is a good candidate for us.
“We’re looking for people who have two to three hours a month to devote to supporting our mission with us. We will certainly train any interested individual, but we’re also looking for those with their own style of passion, creativity and skills.”
Herron said a great way to be involved is signing up to work a shift at the gallery during operating hours on the weekend or working on one of their committees. The gallery is open on Fridays 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.
“This would involve helping patrons discover what we have going on, answering questions about the organization, making sales and simply talking with those browsing the local art,” Herron said. “If working the Gallery is not your thing, we have room for you on one of our subcommittees, including the Scholarship Committee, Calendar Fundraiser, Community Relations, Programming, or Events committees.”
Herron said anyone wishing to participate in one of their volunteer opportunities can contact them at pickawayartsaround@gmail.com.