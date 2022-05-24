CIRCLEVILLE — When you volunteer in Pickaway County it doesn’t have to be a solo affair. Just ask Tiffany Twinning, who does work through the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities and beyond.
Twinning, who is a former employee of Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) whose now at the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said she saw through the yearly needs assessment what some of the gaps in the community are and she’s worked to help fill those. She’s even brought her kids along and worked with Board of DD clients.
“As a community member I feel strongly about filling those holes,” she said. “I want to help wherever that I can help. I think it’s so important to maintain that sense of community that we have. Pickaway County is so neat with how we have so many opportunities but we still have a small town feel because we have an amazing group of people and young ones who are getting involved.”
Twinning said she wants to make sure her kids are involved in the community and volunteering, which they do through 4-H.
“4-H is an amazing opportunity for young ones because it gives them the opportunity to not only explore their community but also to see opportunities they wouldn’t have without it,” She said. “For example we’ve done Wreaths Across America, we’ve done Easter and holiday type events. We recently were just filling Easter eggs at the fairgrounds.”
With her job at the County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Twinning said they all have a day to support community kitchen and volunteer.
“We do that through different groups, one week it’s through 4-H, another through civil organizations or something else,” she said. “Community cleanup events are also so important. It’s not only showing the community that it takes us all to keep things nice and safe but Its also to help out where things are needed. It’s about doing whatever we can do to support one another.”
Twinning said the community cupboards, with several locations around Pickaway County, are stocked with food for whoever needs it.
“We all help pickup food to stock to the one cupboard we have in front of our East High Street office and we do drives here and there,” she said. “It’s very important.”
Twinning said becoming a volunteer was something she started doing once she got into the workforce.
“When I went to school you could choose different practicums in social services, exploring different agencies and it was neat to see where help was needed,” Twining said of her volunteering start. “Each year (at PICCA) we did community needs assessment and that really showed where the most need was. My big thing is we all have these skills and there’s something special about everyone. That’s the best part about volunteering. Those skills are so special somewhere and I think it’s important to connect with that.
“Volunteering is one of those things that is so rewarding. I’ve never not seen anyone not be happy and proud of what they do. Whatever that skill is, it’s needed somewhere in our community.”
Twinning said working with others at the county board in volunteer efforts has been “amazing.”
“Marie Wilbanks [director of service and support administration] does such a great job, everyone has their own passions and niches and she does such a good job of letting us explore that,” Twining said. “That’s one of the greatest things of where I am at. We’ve got our hands in so many things and we all spearhead different initiatives. I feel like I only touch the tip of the iceberg because there are so many different people who do so many different things.”
When it’s all said and done, Twinning said working with others, including clients of the board, is all the more rewarding.
“We have the most amazing clients that they’re looking for similar opportunities and it’s been neat to send some of these opportunities to them and for them to give back,” she said. “It’s one of these things that keep going. Most of the things we do to volunteer, our clients are right there beside us helping.”