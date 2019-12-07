CIRCLEVILLE — The Toys for Tots program kicks off Monday, following the annual big shopping day at Walmart.
Toys for Tots employees, along side volunteers from OhioHealth bought, packed and unloaded toys, transporting them from Walmart to the Ohio Street location in under three hours, a feat that without the added volunteers would have taken all day.
Becky Hammond, deputy director at Pickaway County Community Action, said the added help was a big boost this year.
“It’s been great,” Hammond said. “They’ve been a really big help. Normally there are just three of us that do this. We’ve already asked them if they can come back. Walmart does a nice job for us too putting cards back in the toy department and they have four or five employees helping us.”
In total about $19,500 was Friday’s bill. It had to be rung up in multiple transactions due to reaching the maximum number of items to be scanned per one transaction several times. In total more than 50 shopping carts were filled.
Last year 1,149 children were presented with toys as a part of the program. The Toys for Tots program costs about $50,000 to $60,000 per year; depending on how many children sign up and donations, the program spends about $50 per child.
Hammond said thanks to the community’s efforts with fundraisers and toy drives, things have gone well this year on the fundraising and toy donation front. They shop annually to fill in the toy gaps, which are usually for the youngest and oldest kids that tend to be harder to buy for.
“There’s toy boxes downtown and the county engineer’s office always does a big toy drive for us,” Hammond said. “There are still toys out there. We still need teen boys and girls stuff, that’s a big thing. Colognes, sports stuff, makeup that sort of stuff.”
Hammond said they’re still accepting applications for the program.
To signup, parents or guardians need to stop in the office located at 435 E. Ohio Street between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with documentation on the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days. Children 14 years old or younger qualify for the program.
“We’ll take applications until Dec. 23,” Hammond concluded.