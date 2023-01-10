CIRCLEVILLE — A change to Ohio voting law now requires voters to present a photograph identification prior to voting at the polls, eliminating a couple avenues of identification.
House Bill 458, recently signed into law by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, changes the law and makes using a utility bill or other forms that have your name and address, invalid.
There are still several forms of valid identification beyond a Ohio Drivers’ License or State I.D. card, which include a United States Passport Card, a United States military identification card, Ohio national guard identification card, or United States department of veterans affairs identification card.
A copy of any of the identification above can be used so long as both the front and back of the I.D. unless it’s a passport in which it needs to include individual’s name, photograph, and other identifying information and the passport’s expiration date.
Any form of identification must have your name, address and picture and not be expired.
The bill also authorizes any person 17 and over who applies for and receives a state ID card or a replacement state ID card from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to receive it for free, according to the Ohio Legislative Services Commission who conduct the bill’s analysis.
Also as part of the bill, there are some changes to early voting laws including elimination of early voting on the Monday before the election and redistributes those six hours to the Monday through Friday the week before, absentee ballot requests will have to be received by the board of elections by the close of business the Tuesday before, it was previously noon the Saturday before, and shortens the time after the election absentee ballots can be received in the mail from 10 days to four.
The 2023 Primary Election is being held on May 2. The deadline for voter registration is April 3. The General election is Nov. 7.