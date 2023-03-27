CIRCLEVILLE — The deadline for registration for the 2023 May primary as well as the start to early voting is next week.
Voter registration deadline or a change of address deadline is April 3. The following day, April 4, early voting begins. Anyone can still register to vote for the November General Election until Oct. 10.
On the ballot in Pickaway County for the primary are two Republican candidates for Circleville Mayor, Michelle Blanton and Dave Horning, and four candidates for Circleville City Council At Large up for three seats; Katie Logan Hedges, Tom Klitzka, Tom Spring and Sherri Theis.
The Herald will be publishing it's candidate information questionnaires starting on Thursday with the two Republican Mayoral candidates followed by the four city council candidates on Saturday.
There are several candidates running unopposed in city elections.
In addition to the candidates, the board also certified a replacement levy for Washington Township. The 1.3 mill levy will be for the construction, resurfacing and repair of roads, streets and bridges. It would replace a levy that has been on the books since 1996.
Walnut Township will also have a zoning referendum on the ballot.
Outside of the two townships and the city there will not be a primary election for other voters.
Voters are also reminded that earlier this year Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, which makes using a utility bill or other forms that have your name and address on them, invalid to use when voting as a form of I.D.
There are still several forms of valid identification beyond a Ohio Drivers’ License or State I.D. card, which include a United States Passport Card, a United States military identification card, Ohio national guard identification card, or United States department of veterans affairs identification card.
A copy of any of the identification above can be used so long as both the front and back of the I.D. unless it’s a passport in which it needs to include individual’s name, photograph, and other identifying information and the passport’s expiration date.
Any form of identification must have your name, address and picture and not be expired.
The bill also authorizes any person 17 and over who applies for and receives a state ID card or a replacement state ID card from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to receive it for free, according to the Ohio Legislative Services Commission who conduct the bill’s analysis.
Also as part of the bill, there are some changes to early voting laws including elimination of early voting on the Monday before the election and redistributes those six hours to the Monday through Friday the week before, absentee ballot requests will have to be received by the board of elections by the close of business the Tuesday before, it was previously noon the Saturday before, and shortens the time after the election absentee ballots can be received in the mail from 10 days to four.
In person early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from April 4 through April 21. 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m on April 24, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 26 through April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30.
The 2023 General Election is Nov. 7. Polls are open on voting day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.