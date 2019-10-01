CIRCLEVILLE — Any unregistered voters have one week left to register ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
Early registration closes on Oct. 7 this year in Ohio. Voters can register either in person at the Pickaway County Board of Elections or by going online to the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office or by mail.
“Voting is a right that people have fought for, even died for, and it’s something every Ohioan should take advantage of," LaRose said. "Every election matters. We have an important election this November that will have a real impact on our local communities. If you aren’t yet registered to vote, I encourage you to visit VoteOhio.gov before the Oct. 7th deadline.”
You can check to see if your registered by clicking on the link on the Pickaway County Board of Election’s Website under voter information by visiting https://pickaway.ohioboe.com/voter-registration-information/.
In order to register you will need your Ohio Drivers License or Ohio Identification card number, name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your Social Security number. This applies to all forms of registration.
To register online or to update your voter registration address, visit Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/. There you will be given a list of directors to fill out.
To register by mail you can request a registration form from the board of elections, license bureau, library or the Secretary of State’s office by mail, telephone or in person. After completing the form, you then mail it to the Secretary of State’s office. It must be received 30 days prior to the election.
In addition to voter registration, early voting for military and overseas voters has already begun.
Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot may still do so by visiting MilitaryVotes.Ohio.gov, overseas voters can visit OhioSoS.gov. Voters can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote & request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, and track the status of their mailed ballot.
All Ohio voters may begin early voting on Oct. 8 via in-person and by mail-in absentee ballot. For more information, visit VoteOhio.gov.