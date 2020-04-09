CIRCLEVILLE — For Pickaway County residents that didn’t yet get a chance to vote in the Primary Election, now is the time to apply for a mail-in ballot.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has allowed any piece of paper, including the official application that contains the appropriate information, to be accepted as an application.
Voters who can’t print their own form may also simply write the following information on a blank sheet of paper and mail it to their board of elections; full name, date of birth, full registration address including county, address where ballot should be mailed if different from your registration address, one of the these: Ohio driver’s license number, last four of your Social Security Number or include a copy of an acceptable form of ID, state that “I’m a qualified elector and I’m requesting an absentee ballot for the March 17 Ohio Primary,” indicate if you want a: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Issues Only ballot (choose only one), sign it, the day’s date, phone number (optional, but suggested) and email address (optional but suggested).
The Board of Elections asks that you ensure you have filled out the type of ballot you’re requesting, whether it’s Democrat, Libertarian, Republican or Issues Only, that the date of election is March 17, for the primary election, ensure all fields are complete and to print, sign and date the form before mailing it to the local board of elections.
Once the county board of elections has received the ballot application, the request will be processed and a ballot will be mailed to your address. It must be received by the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on April 28 or be postmarked by April 27 and delivered by May 8 to count. The United States Postal Service estimates it may take two to five days for the ballot to be delivered to the board of elections by mail. You can track the status of your request and ballot online at voteohio.gov.
In addition, this week, registered voters should have received a post card in the mail informing them of how to do the vote by mail process, even if they’ve already cast their ballot.
According to the state board of elections office, applicants that have multiple people living at one address can be submitted together, but the individual ballots must remain separate in their own envelopes. The Pickaway County Board of Elections is located at 141 West Main Street, Suite 800, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
The Pickaway County Board of Elections also has a Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/Pickaway-County-Board-of-Elections-108214827488395/, where residents can get their most local information.
The Ohio Board of Elections has a website with resources and information on the election at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/.