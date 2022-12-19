Wagner Files Motion For A New Trial

George Wagner IV, took the stand in his own defense,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly. Wagner will be in court Monday morning for sentencing.

 Photo by Liz Dufour/News Watchman

George Wagner IV’s defense attorney, John Parker, filed a motion, Wednesday, with the Pike County Court of Common Pleas to grant Wagner a new trial.


