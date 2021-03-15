CIRCLEVILLE — The 10th annual Parkinson’s Walk For A Cure will be held this year, however, it will be a little different than it has in years past.
Teresa Riffle, walk coordinator, said the event would be switching from an in-person event like it was previously, to a drive-thru event held at Circleville Middle School. The event, sponsored by The Savings Bank and OhioHealth, will adhere to strict CDC guidelines and state mandates.
“Proceeds from the event will be equally divided between Parkinson’s Foundation for national research and the local Parkinson’s Fund to assist in the purchase of needed equipment for local Parkinson’s patients,” Riffle said.
“If you are unable to attend the drive-thru, and would like to show your support, contributions can be sent to PCCF, 770 North Court Street, Circleville. On the memo line, please note the Parkinson’s Fund for proper credit.”
The event will be held on April 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Riffle said participants can arrive any time within that two-hour window to pick up their bag, information and t-shirt as part of the fundraiser.
“We are thankful for our wonderful community and so many of you who have remained unwavering in your support as together, we continue to increase awareness and provide ongoing support to those patients and caregivers who are experiencing the real-life challenges of Parkinson’s disease,” Riffle said.
“We invite you to safely join us at this drive-thru event in support of a cure with our heroes, friends and many other families from this community and the surrounding area.”
Riffle said this year's event will not have an official walking component, but people are able to walk on their own and either share things on social media or walk on that Saturday using city and county walking trails.
“We’re encouraging people to post on social media about their story,” Riffle said. “People are welcome to park at the middle school and walk on the walking path near the school with their families if they want to.”
The 2020 event, which is always held on the last Saturday in April, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Parkinson’s disease is becoming the fastest growing neurological disorder, which can affect people both physically and cognitively,” Riffle said. “That’s why it is so important that a cure is found and/or new treatments are discovered to minimize symptoms of the disease. Please join us on April 24th to support this great cause.”
Pre-registration for the event can be done at Eventbrite, https://parkinsonswalkforacure2021drivethru.eventbrite.com