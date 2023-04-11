CIRCLEVILLE - The twelfth annual Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure will be held April 29, at Mary Virginia Crites-Hannan Park in Circleville. The annual walk is a fundraiser to help fund research for a cure and help local families during Parkinson's Awareness Month.
The Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. up until the walk begins.
"As we seek to increase awareness and provide ongoing support to those patients and caregivers who are experiencing the life challenges of Parkinson’s disease (PD). We invite you to join us to walk this path in support of finding a cure as we join together as one in our cause," Teresa Riffle, Parkinson's Walk for a Cure Coordinator, said.
Riffle said they are having a very special “Delay the Disease” session, something they brought back due to popular demand.
“Delay the Disease” is a national model of exercise for those with Parkinson’s," Riffle said. "We invite everyone to experience this exciting and innovative program that seeks to empower every person to integrate this critical component of wellness into their lifestyle.
"As many of those who have or are serving within the walk have experienced the effect of Parkinson’s disease first-hand each of our families, we are committed to assisting other families in our community who are struggling to cope with the effects of this disease while supporting the on-going research for a cure"
The cost is $25 which includes a Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure event t-shirt. Online registration is available for individuals and teams at https://cutt.ly/walkforacure
If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation, please visit the registration page via the above link. A free t-shirt is included with your donation of $25 or more.
Riffle said Half of the event’s proceeds remain here locally in the community through the Parkinson’s Fund managed by the Pickaway County Community Foundation, (PCCF).
"The Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure Committee provides aid to PD patients and their caregivers by offering special financial assistance, support groups, educational programs, forums, and specialized programming that will empower people with PD to manage their symptoms while continually working to increase community awareness of Parkinson’s disease."
Riffle said if someone has a request or need, they can visit PWFAC-OH.org to submit it.
"You may also reach out to PCCF or DM Teresa Riffle through our Facebook page. With every portion of your giving, PD patients and families are being helped," Riffle said. "The other half of your support is donated to the Parkinson’s Foundation for Research to fund the ongoing research necessary to find a cure and more effective treatments of the disease."
Riffle shared her thanks to those who have helped make the event possible.
"We would like to say “thank you” to everyone who has walked this path in support of finding a cure; the Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure sponsors, the numerous champion and patron business leaders and organizations within the Circleville community for their continuing support; and everyone who has supported the walk for a cure," Riffle said. "It is only through your tremendous ongoing support and effort in assisting this vision come to life. Our mission is simple: we do everything within our means to serve other families experiencing Parkinson’s disease."