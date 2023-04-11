CIRCLEVILLE - The twelfth annual Parkinson’s Walk for a Cure will be held April 29, at Mary Virginia Crites-Hannan Park in Circleville. The annual walk is a fundraiser to help fund research for a cure and help local families during Parkinson's Awareness Month.


