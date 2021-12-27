MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An Ashville man recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Seaman Christopher Walls, a 2020 Teays Valley High School graduate, joined the Navy eight months ago. Today, Walls serves as an U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
"I joined the Navy to make something out of myself and to better my future," said Walls. "Sitting around all day doing nothing with life is not what I see myself doing, and I wanted a challenge. Leaving behind friends and family was hard, but in the long run, I see this as being the best option."
Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington D.C.
According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.
"What I like best about serving in my new command is that it sets me apart from just a normal sailor," said Walls. "During the training process, I made many friends that I can have for a lifetime. The ceremonies we get to do here are something I can hold onto forever.
"In the little time I have been in the U.S. Navy, I have learned to be more determined in life and more motivated," added Walls. "It has given me a better work ethic than I have ever had and I am excited to go to work every day and learn new things about the guard."
Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.
The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
Casket bearers carry the Navy's past service members to their resting ground. Whether it is in Arlington National Cemetery, or another veteran's cemetery. The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Walls is most proud of not only becoming a sailor, but transforming into a guardsman.
"Going out on set and looking good makes me proud of everything I have done so far, and receiving my rope at the end of my difficult training was a very proud moment for me," said Walls.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Walls, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition, providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy means that you are doing something for not only your family, but your country," added Walls.
The Navy Office of Community Outreach contributed to this report.