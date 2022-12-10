featured Walnut Elementary Letters to Santa Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mrs. Fee’s class 2nd grade classDear Santa,For Christmas I want 17 pairs of jeans and cowgirl boots and an Ipad.I would also like a real RV with 4 bunk beds and a real Great Dane.I also want a pretty pink dress. My size is a ⅞.From, AdlerDear Santa,Can I please have an RC car as a present? And a Hot Wheels Skating Fingerboard set?Love, ColinDear Santa,What I really want for Christmas is little live pets, Jenga, Dominoes, Ball Maze,pretty shoes and a horse!Happy Christmas!From, GabbyDear Santa,You are the best elf, Santa! I love you!This is what I want for Christmas, a big doll that is my size.And a phone.Love, KatlynDear Santa,I hope you have a Merry Christmas!I would like a new toothbrush with Madalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.Second, I would like a new squishable plushy.Love, JacobDear Santa,I want a Nintendo Switch.From, CaseDear Santa,Thank you for all of the presents that you have gotten for us this year.From, JuliasDear Santa,I think Christmas is a wonderful holiday.If you want to know one thing on my Christmas list I could tell you.A Pokemon booster box.Thank you Santa!From AustinDear Santa and the reindeers,Can I have an Elf on the Shelf?Can I have level 2 books too please?Love,CamrynDear Santa,I want a Lego set for Christmas.Love,LiamDear Santa,For Christmas I want some art and craft supplies. I don’t ask for much butI want a Magic Mixie and some squishmallows. I also want some hoodies and winterClothes. Please and have a Merry Christmas.Love, MariaDear Santa and the Reindeers,For Christmas I want a 3 in 1 scooter and a pet lizard.And a pack of Pokemon cards.From,CarsonDear Santa,Christmas is the best time of the year! All I really want forChristmas is a Nintendo. I know it’s your busiest time of the yearbut that’s all I want.Love,LennonDear Santa,I want a basketball hoop and black Nike Grinch shoes and a drink holderthat looks like a car.From,WaylonDear Santa,I want everyone to have a home for Christmas and for Hollie Jollie’stwin to come for Christmas.Love, JayceeDear Santa,I want you to have a good Christmas Eve.From,Jayce Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Christianity Clothing Zoology Ipad Shoe Drink Holder Boot Pet Recommended for you Load comments 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Division VI and VII Football All-Ohio Teams Announced The Circleville Cheer Team Takes Third After a Nearly 20-year Hiatus Teays Valley Boys' Varsity Bowling Remains Undefeated After 1808-1711 Win Walnut Elementary Student Removed From School After Bringing Gun To Class One Killed In Fatal Crash in Pickaway County Trending Recipes