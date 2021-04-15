CIRCLEVILLE — The Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette Solid Waste District has announced their Earth Day billboard drawing winner for Pickaway County.
Abigail Hegarty, a student at Walnut Elementary in the Teays Valley School District had her artwork chosen for the billboard, which is located near the American Legion on US Route 23 in Circleville.
Hegarty’s artwork features a humanoid recycle sign holding recyclables with the phrase, “Do your part, be smart, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”
The billboard will be on display for the rest of the month and is part of a county and district-wide fifth-grade recycling and litter prevention contest organized by Solid Waste. One student from each of the four counties the district represents will have a billboard in their home county.
Lauren Haubiel-Grooms, outreach specialist for RPHF Solid Waste, said it’s always difficult to pick a winner.
“Teays Valley is a big school district and they produce quite a few participants, as does Logan Elm,” she said. “We usually narrow down all the entries to a top three and vote in the office on what we think is the best one.
A lot of times, it comes down to if everything is spelled correctly and if it’s a clear message. We get a lot of elaborate drawings, but it’s hard to understand them driving 60 m.p.h. down the highway.”
Grooms said Hegarty’s artwork was just that.
“We chose her because her drawing was clear, to the point and there was a clear vision of what she is trying to illustrate to you,” she said.
Grooms also took the opportunity to share that with spring comes spring cleaning and encouraged people to use the recycling bins around the county responsibly, but ensuring the proper items are recycled and they’re also secured inside the bins.
“As soon as spring rolls around, that inspires a lot of illegal dumping,” she said. “We want people to be aware of what goes in the recycling bins. Also, the rain and wind can blow things around, especially things left outside the bins.”
For a full list of what is accepted and the locations of the bins, visit http://rphfsolidwastedistrict.com and choose the Pickaway County Tab.