ASHVILLE — The Walnut Township Trustees have made the decision to cancel their Reber Hill Cemetery Memorial Day Service.
Warren Spangler, trustee, said based on the recommendations from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, all three trustees agreed to cancel the service.
“The trustees, Wilson Ett, Roger Cook and Warren Spangler, and Fiscal Officer Vicky Sethna felt this was in the best interest of all our community,” Spangler stated. “We urge everyone to visit the cemetery and remember our service men and women and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in these great United States.”
“We would like to thank the South Bloomfield VFW, the Teays Valley Band and all those who have had a part in our Memorial Day services in the past and look forward to future Memorial Day services in the years to come."