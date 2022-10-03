ASHVILLE — Voters in Walnut Township have a decision this election as to whether or not to approve a bond issue that will provide funding for the purchase of land and construction of a new and larger township house.
In a letter that will be sent to each household with a registered voter this week, paid for out of the personal pockets of the three trustees and not using township funds, Trustees Roger Cook, Warren Spangler and Wilson Ett outlined their explanation as to why the chose to put a bond on the ballot.
"As you know the township house located at 16017 Winchester Road is very old and quite small," the letter beings. "With our population growth of the years it has become too small to have our elections there, forcing us to vote at a school venue. We cannot have a public meeting of more than 10 to 15 people without forcing some folks to stand. Recently we've had meetings with 30 or more people in attendance.
With this in mind and after much deliberation the trustees have decided to put a bond issue before the voters to acquire a new site and erect a new facility. This building will allow us to seat 100 or more people comfortably, will allow us to have our elections in a centrally located area of the township that is convenient for our voters. The site could be used for an Emergency Response Facility and should serve our township very well for many, many years."
The proposed levy is a .5 mil levy and would increase taxes by about $50 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the trustees.
"While none of us like to pay more for taxes, our current taxation rates in the township, for township purposes, are quite low in comparison to surrounding areas," the letter states. "Quite frankly, we work very diligently to spend your money wisely and with caution and due diligence."
The current township house is about 375 square feet and was moved in early 1973 after the trustees acquired the land from John McDowell. It currently sits on about a third of an acre.
Spangler, who spoke with the Herald about the ballot issue, shared that the trustees want to purchase land in the area of Walnut Township School and are currently looking into potential pieces of land but no purchase will be made until after the vote, if it is approved by voters. So far the trustees have an initial proposal of what the building would look like.
The new building's proposed plan includes one large conference room that's 2,400 square feet, a smaller one that's 350 square feet and additional storage and office space. The plan also calls for a kitchenette that can be used to service the large meeting room should the township rent that room out or use to for other needs. Spangler said they'd like to buy a couple of acres to house everything in the proposed plan on one site.
"We'd like to purchase enough ground for the building and parking lot, at least a couple acres," Spangler said. "Down the road, whether or not I'll see it, possibly having emergency service space like a firehouse or for the squad. We'd like to purchase property in the area of Walnut Township School, right in the central location."
Spangler encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to one of the trustees directly or to attend on of their public meetings.
The township also has a renewal levy on the ballot that provides funding for new levies, something Spangler said is not a new tax and allows them to take care of Reber Hill Cemetery and nine other cemeteries they maintain.
"The levy is a renewal we have every five years that is for maintenance for the cemeteries," he said. "That levy won't change taxes at all.
Voting Day is Nov. 8 and polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11. Early voting begins on Oct. 12.