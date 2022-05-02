CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Growers have announced their 2022 Charlie Brown and Snoopy competition for this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show.
Bob Liggett, club member and 14 time winner, who announced the competitions, said the Charlie Brown Competition is for first time growers at the Pumpkin Show and the Snoopy contest is for those that participated but did not have a giant pumpkin make it to the show last October.
Any grower who decides to join the club will be invited to the group's summer picnic and be eligible for additional prizes the club gives out during the Pumpkin Show. The heaviest pumpkin in both the Charlie Brown and Snoopy competitions receives $200, the second heaviest receives $150 and the third heaviest receives $100.
There’s no cost to enter, the only thing needed is a plant, which can be picked up on May 21 at 1:30 outside of Rhodes Family Garden Center on state Route 56 East or at Ortman’s Greenhouse at 3:30 p.m. on 105 Reo Drive in Chillicothe.
"We're going to be using the seed that produced the Nancy L. Martin Prettiest Pumpkin Award winner by Dawn Wagner last year," he said. "Everyone is going to be able to have a nice orange pumpkin and I think most new growers get more excited for an orange pumpkin versus a half green on."
Liggett is asking that anyone interested in attending, contact him so they can prepare enough plants to give out before May 9.
Liggett said the club has 41 paid members this year but that number is likely to grow ahead of the Summer patch tour.
"We'll have 50 members or more by the time Pumpkin Show rolls around," he said.
Liggett said the growing season hasn't been super kind to the growers and they'll likely get a late start this year.
"Right now, it's pretty hard to get into the patch, it's pretty wet," he said. "People like to have tilled their patch and in the ground. I think we're going to be a week late."
However, Liggett has already made some plans. Liggett's granddaughter managed to help him secure a seed from the world record holder in Italy who grew a pumpkin that was more than 2,700 lbs.
"I gave her his name and address and mailed a packet I put together to him from Italy," he said. "Nothing happened and I didn't hear anything at all until April 4 in the mailbox I got his seeds. I have a seed from the world record pumpkin and I'm going to grow it."
The Circleville Pumpkin Show is being held Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.