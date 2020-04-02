CIRCLEVILLE — On Tuesday, March 31, the Circleville Police Department, along with other agencies, located and apprehended the wanted 29-year-old Matthew Cooper, resident of the City of Wellston.
Cooper was wanted by law enforcement in connection to a shooting occurring in the same city. The Circleville Police Department was assisted by and was in alliance with the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department and the United States Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Strike Team (SOFAST).
The collective law enforcement teams were able to locate Cooper at the Rodeway Inn, located near U.S. Route 23 and South Street, in the City of Circleville. According to the Circleville Police Department, multiple search warrants were conducted at the establishment.
Cooper was accompanied by a female who has not been identified by the department. The duo surrendered without additional altercations.
Cooper was given a multitude of charges after being found and arrested. He was charged with multiple felonious assaults, weapons under disability, along with adult parole violations. He was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
SOFAST is a U.S. Marshal Service led task force, which is focussed on apprehending fugitives and consists of local, state and federal law enforcement authorities.
Representatives include: the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police Department, the Circleville Police Department, Pickaway County Intensive Supervision Probation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.