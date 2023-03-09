CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Auditor-elect Brad Washburn was sworn in Wednesday afternoon ahead of his first day in office Monday.
Washburn was elected in November and takes over from Melissa Betz who did not seek reelection. Ohio 4th District Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith swore in Washburn in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Smith called it a “proud day for him” to swear in Washburn.
“I’ve known Brad since basically his birth,” he said. “My mother and his mother were best friends and Brad’s father was my golf coach in high school.”
Smith said Washburn has always given his fullest to anything he’s attempted.
“I’m sure that you saw that during the campaign and I know for sure he’ll do that as your county auditor,” he said. “You’ve got a good one.”
Washburn said it was “surreal” to be in front of the nearly full courtroom for his swearing in.
“After the full yearlong campaign and the election it was just surreal to have it all come together,” he said. “You only get sworn in for the first time once and I was just trying to soak it all in.”
Washburn said he’s looking forward to serving the people of Pickaway County.
“I’m honored to serve, I’m excited about moving the office forward and building off the foundation [Betz] has put in over the years,” he said.
Following his swearing in, Washburn thanked his friends, family, supporters, the deputy auditors and more.
“[The Auditor] staff have welcomed me in from the first day,” Washburn said. “I’ve been going in there for a few months now and it really meant a lot to me. I’m very lucky to inherit a staff with vast knowledge and experience.”
“The minute I walked in they made me feel at home,” he added.
Washburn said that Betz has been very helpful in the transition.
“It’s been amazing to work with her through this transition,” he said. “I’ve seen all the work she’s put in. I want to build off that and I’m lucky to have the opportunity. I’m walking away from this with her as a friend.”
Alongside Washburn Deputy Auditors Lisa Burroughs, Amy Cooper, Elaine Follis, Jason Gillow, Michelle Hamman, Lori Leach and Karlena Reinhard were also sworn in Wednesday.
