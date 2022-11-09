CIRCLEVILLE — The voters in Pickaway County have spoken and their next auditor will be Brad Washburn.
Washburn, a Republican, won nearly 70 percent of the Pickaway County popular vote with 13,361 (69.58 percent) to his Democrat opponent Marsha Few's 5,841 votes (30.42 percent).
"Thank you to everyone who showed support throughout this campaign, it is truly humbling," Washburn said. "It will be my greatest honor to serve the residence of Pickaway County. Marsha worked very hard and ran a great campaign. Congratulations to Auditor [Melissa] Betz on her retirement and I look forward to working with her and the staff to transition in the spring."
Few thanked her supporters and shared that she'd continue to work for the people of Pickaway County until she left office.
"I would like to thank all those who supported me in my campaign whether it was putting a sign in their yard, buying a famous Joe's Queenburger, their vote, their dedication of door to door knocking or helping me mail 10,000 postcards," she said. "It was all truly and greatly appreciated. I will continue to work for each and every resident of Pickaway County each and every day just as I have for the past 21 years, until the day I leave the office."
The Harrison Township Fire and EMS levy, a replacement and increase levy, received 1,650 votes for (65.48 percent) to 870 votes against (34.52 percent).
Harrison Township Fire Department released a statement following the posting of the results.
"We continue to be grateful for the residents of Harrison Township and appreciate all who voted," the statement said. "We are also elated that the Fire Levy has passed, we understand that given today’s economy, it is difficult to have to make choices."
Fire Chief Shawn Davidson thanked the residents of Harrison Township.
“They are amazing people and we enjoy getting out into the community," he said. "We will continue to be fiscally responsible with the money the residents have trusted us with. We have a plan to upgrade our equipment, add staffing, and provide additional training where the budget has limited us in the past. Thank You.”
Warren Spangler, Walnut Township Trustee, said the trustees appreciated the Walnut Township voters, including those that supported the cemetery levy.
"We're very thankful the cemetery levy passed," Spangler said. "It's not a real good time to pass a levy. We ended up with two levies on the ballot and we certainly hoped to not lose the cemetery levy."
Spangler said the trustees would "go back to the table" and discuss what to do next about the failed levy for a new building.
"I have no idea where we'll go from here," he said. "I don't know if we restructure or if we go for less or we go with what we've got. We'll have to go back to the table and look it all over again. We do have a seed planted with this."