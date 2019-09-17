CIRCLEVILLE — Another candidate has thrown their hat in the ring to compete for the 92nd District of the Ohio House of Representatives.
Caleb Johnson, a Washington Court House City Council member, has announced his candidacy for the 92nd Ohio House of Representative District. The seat is currently occupied by Gary Scherer, who is term limited and will not run again.
Johnson, 26, has two bachelors degrees from Ohio State University, one in English and another in Political Science and is set to graduate in May from the University of Dayton School of Law. He’s a lifelong resident of Washington Court House.
Johnson said he wants to focus on what he called the real issues and got his first taste of politics working for the campaigns of State Senator Bob Peterson and Scherer.
“Knocking on doors and talking to real people in this area helped me learn from a young age that the talking heads on TV really don’t understand us when they talk politics,” Johnson said. “We want to know our job is safe, that our kids are educated properly, and that the money we work hard for goes toward our families — not big government run by political elites.”
Johnson said that he chose to run now because it’s who he is and what he wants to do.
“I believe law is a service industry,” he added. “It’s all about people. I think if what you’re doing isn’t for the people then you shouldn’t be in government.”
Johnson said during his time on Washington Court House, he’s enjoyed being able to help people and wants to continue that, if elected in the 92nd District.
“I get a lot of joy from helping people day to day or just talking to people,” Johnson stated. “You’ll have people call up and want to vent a problem and I’ll take that call. Whatever I can do for the people.”
Johnson said he wants to follow in the example set by Scherer in the 92nd District.
“I like what [Scherer] has done for the area and I think he’s a good person that cares about people a lot like I do,” he said. “If I can continue that then I think that would be great.”
Johnson said he doesn’t have any specific goals or legislation that he wants to get passed but wants to work with constituents and current leaders to draft legislation that is a good idea.
“I don’t have a specific policy or a bill written that I’d like to pass but I think it’s more about just working with current leadership to make sure people here in the district are not forgotten when legislation is drafted,” he continued. “That’s a primary concern. Also if anyone comes to me with legislation that’s a good idea, I’d love to sponsor it.”
Johnson said he’s learned in law school about representing clients and that you must fight for your constituents much in the same way.
“Just like fighting for them as your client, you have to fight for them as constituents and I believe in that,” Johnson concluded.