Water and
sewer examples
CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Utilities Department provided these calculations for the potential increases to water and sewer bills. The 2020 bill is what customers pay now and then each bill per year through 2025 combined.
For the four usage calculations, here is what the bills would look like over the five year period.
2020 bill $43.28
2021 bill would be $55.96 ($12.68 increase)
2022 bill would be $63.86 ($7.90 increase)
2023 bill would be $72.88 ($9.02 increase)
2024 bill would be $75.18 ($2.30 increase)
2025 bill would be $77.56 ($2.38 increase)
For a three usage calculation, here is what the bills would look like over the five year period.
2020 bill $34.96
2021 bill would be $44.97 ($10.01 increase)
2022 bill would be $51.02 ($6.05 increase)
2023 bill would be $57.91 ($6.89 increase)
2024 bill would be $59.76 ($1.85 increase)
2025 bill would be $61.67 ($1.91 increase)
For a one usage calculation, here is what the bills would look like over the five year period.
2020 bill $18.32
2021 bill would be $22.99 ($4.67 increase)
2022 bill would be $25.34 ($2.35 increase)
2023 bill would be $27.97 ($2.63 increase)
2024 bill would be $28.92 ($.95 increase)
2025 bill would be $29.89 ($.97 increase)
For a 0 usage calculation, here is what the bills would look like over the five year period.
2020 bill $10
2021 bill would be $12 ($2.00 increase)
2022 bill would be $12.50 ($.50 increase)
2023 bill would be $13 ($.50 increase)
2024 bill would be $13.50 ($.50 increase)
2025 bill would be $14 ($.50 increase)