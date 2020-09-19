CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council has approved the water and sewer rate increases, scheduled to start next year.
The measure passed unanimously following presentations from members of the city’s water and sewer department who gave status updates on the facilities and operations. This is the first increase in rates since 2018.
“These are desperately needed improvements and funding we need to improve and maintain our water and sewer systems,” Todd Brady, council member and service committee chair, said.
Per the legislation, the city’s water and sewer rates would see a 35 percent increase in water fees for 2021, and then an additional three percent increase in 2022 through 2025. For sewer, the increases would be 30 percent for 2021; 27.5 percent for 2022; 25 percent for 2023; and three percent for 2024 and 2025.
As an example, a four usage of water, which is on the high end of average for the city is $17.66 per month and the average sewer bill is $25.62 per month. Under the plan proposed by Burgess & Niple, those numbers would increase by $5.96 to $23.62 for next year and sewer would increase by $7.72 to $32.34.
After all the increases, a customer currently paying $43.28 for water and sewer combined would pay $77.56 in 2025.
Greg Harness, a local resident, asked council and the administration about the rate increases calling it “significant” and if there were other options out there.
Josh Ford, a consultant with Burgess & Niple, told Harness there were two options, front loaded like in the legislation or a more gradual increase over the five-year period.
“It’s necessary, since there haven’t been any increases for three years, to play catch up,” Ford told Harness. “After that it can drop back down to a normal three percent increase to keep up with inflation. It’s a lot to do with three years of no increases so we can continue to have a positive carryover and to be prepared for emergencies and do needed upkeep and maintenance.”
Harness also asked about a second meter for sewer and if it was worthwhile for the savings. David Crawford, council president, said it likely wouldn’t be beneficial for someone who didn’t have a pool or do a lot of lawn or garden watering.
The city will be using the funding to help pay for major renovations to the water and sewer treatment plant. The current wastewater plant is 45 years old.
Brian Frost, wastewater treatment plant superintendent, said there are large replacement items such as the screens, headworks, tank rehabilitation that are the bulk of the cost.
“[The plant] has simply outlived its useful life,” Frost said.