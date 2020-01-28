SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — As people were getting ready for a long day at work and school, crews in the Village of South Bloomfield were busy when a water line burst causing water to flow out of an open pipe. With aid, the Village Administrator was quick to act hoping to secure and prevent as much damage as possible.
“A line actually broke inside the plant,” South Bloomfield Village Administrator Joe Allen told The Circleville Herald.
Allen added that his department was able to shut down the valve at the South Bloomfield water plant on Monday morning with no problems. The Village shares an interconnection line with the Village of Ashville which was put in “several years ago,” according to Allen. In the process of switching to the interconnected line, Allen and others isolated the plant in order to diagnose and make necessary repairs.
The break occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m.
“We opened the pressure coming back to our Village and restored the pressure,” Allen stated. “The actual depressurization was done in minimal time.”
As a precautionary measure, the Village Administrator declared a 48-hour boil alert due to the water line break. Allen also stated that his department is sending samples out to a local lab for testing with the resulting coming on Tuesday morning.
The test will make sure the water in the line does not have e coli or other forms of bacteria to make sure the water is drinkable. The administration conducted tests in nine locations. Allen also stated that he and others put “chlorine residuals” in the water in the test to make sure the water line was intact.
“We exceeded what the United States Environmental Protection Agency mandates we do, just simply for safety sake,” Allen commented. “Wanted to be clear with what had happened and the pressurization.
We wanted to be proactive about it instead of taking a chance.”
How the damage occurred was surprising for the administration as they were conducting maintenance when the water line broke. The break in the line resulted in minor water loss, according to Allen. He expects the water line damage to be minimal and the plant will be functioning as usual very shortly.
“After our testing we have no reason to believe the break in the water line is bad,” Allen said. “We simply wanted to let everyone know a problem occurred and we were working to fix it.”
The administrator is waiting for test results which should come back by Tuesday morning. He is confident that the water line will resume back to normal after the test results come back.