ASHVILLE — In a recent trend, some of the schools in Pickaway County have been organizing parades in order to have some type of interaction with students. Ashville Elementary School will be holding its own parade for students and families this Friday.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all schools in the state to close in an attempt to quell the spread of the illness. Students, as well as family units, have been recommended to stay inside per the recent Stay at Home order from the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
Ashville Elementary School, part of the Teays Valley School District, will be holding its own parade in order for teachers to say hello to students during this peculiar time. Teachers and faculty have all been invited to participate in the parade.
“We are planning on meeting here at around (10:30 a.m.) on Friday morning,” Ashville Principal Gretchen Weiler told The Circleville Herald.
The principal added that a route will be published on the school’s Facebook and other social media pages to inform local students and families. Some students reside close to the school, but some also live far away. Weiler stated that the route will likely cover all the areas where her students live.
“We are going to make sure we are going to hit everyone we can and that parents know the developments,” Weiler commented.
The starting point for the parade will be at the Ashville Elementary School located 90 Walnut Street in the Village of Ashville. The route for the parade will be published today on the school’s Facebook page.
Notifications will also be sent directly to parents using the ClassDojo app. The app is used for teachers to have direct contact with parents as well as students and is being used currently during the closure order.
With teachers and faculty being present, Weiler has also made efforts to invite first responder agencies to the parade festivities. On Tuesday, both the Ashville Police Department and Harrison Township Fire Department have confirmed they will be leading the way for the parade. A total of 17 cars will be included in the parade on Friday.
Friday will be the culmination of the elementary school’s spirit week, which even the pandemic could not stop. Through virtual assets and social media, students have been sharing spirit week outfits with teachers while at home.
“We did a virtual spirit week this week,” Weiler stated. “Friday is ‘We Are All United’ and we’ve encouraged our students at home to wear red, white and blue.”
Cars will also be decorated as part of the parade’s theme.
This particular time has become somewhat stressful for teachers not being able to interact with students on a regular basis. Other schools, such as Scioto Elementary and South Bloomfield Elementary, have organized parades in order to bring smiles to their students again.
This past Monday, Gov. DeWine issued an announcement ordering all schools to remain closed until May 1 due to the pandemic’s spread throughout the state. Additionally this past Sunday, DeWine also waived testing requirements.
“We get our energy from our kids,” Weiler mentioned. “This is all so new for all of us… this is uncharted waters that we’ve never experienced.”
Even as teachers and school administrators take each day doing what they can, Weiler wants to let her students and families know they are not forgotten.
“What we really want to make our kids know is that even if they are not here, they are missed and they are not forgotten,” Weiler added.
Weiler also emphasized that during the parade, families and children should practice social distancing. Teachers will waive and say hello from a distance as part of the social distancing strategy.
A total of 494 students go to Ashville Elementary.