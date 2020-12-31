We all know that 2020 has been a year of hardship and struggles. When the ball drops at midnight tonight, a wave of relief will more than likely crash over every community. The old tradition of leaving your doors open to relieve the past year and welcome the new will hopefully be shown at every home.
We, at The Circleville Herald, have chosen to change out of the old and into the new along with the new year coming. We would like to officially announce our new slogan, “Leading the way in local news.”
Don’t get me wrong, we are still going to be “Serving all of Pickaway County,” but as many of you read in my introductory column, I am a believer in local news, just as my coworkers are.
We wanted to change our slogan as a way of proving to our readers that we are focusing on local news only. We are ignoring the “wire” news that so many people ignore because it is not within a 20-mile radius. We know that communities in Pickaway County are close-knit and we are planning to hold the needle to keep it that way.
Some may say we are taking a stance to be hyperlocal, but personally, I am looking at it as a trustworthy move with the change. I am looking at it from a family standpoint and I am putting my full trust in my senior reporter, Steven Collins, to immerse himself more than he already is within the communities. I am putting trust within the people of Pickaway County to push our ears to the ground here at the newsroom and hold us accountable for this statement. We want community members to contact us and help us know the happenings if we don’t already know; we want our friends and family with the community to help. We are all ears, all the time.
We want to become more of a family to everyone. We want all to feel comfortable approaching us and to not hesitate when it comes to seeing our faces in the community, because, believe me, we are heading out to where everyone is.
The year of 2020 has been full of changes, from elections to movements and more, but in 2021, The Circleville Herald is going to be right there with all of you, guiding your way through the new changes.
With those plans comes growth. We are fully-staffed and with one more addition, soon-to-come, we are going to be the paper everyone wants and the paper the people of Pickaway County deserve.
For the Millennials and Gen-Z age groups, please don’t hesitate to follow us on social media: Facebook — The Circleville Herald; Twitter — @TheCvilleHerald.
For ones out of the loop of social media, the age group that I have looked up to for so long, please never forget about our print paper. A paper is a history that never dies, just like news.
We are planning to be here for the long run, for the local run, for the historical run and for the future run. Please join us as we welcome a new direction.