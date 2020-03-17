CIRCLEVILLE — Irish blue? I think not, not today anyway!
St. Patrick’s Day, as we know it, has not only become a day for the wearing of the green, but green everything….green food, green beverages, green parades, green fountains and famous sites around the world, including Rio de Janeiro’s 98 foot tall Christ the Redeemer statue; Rome’s 2,000-year-old Colosseum; the fountain on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.; the Chicago River in Chicago; the Empire State Building in New York; and the LeVeck Tower in Columbus all take on a greenish cast on March 17.
Regardless of our heritage and our differences, the world seems to come together around the color green on St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s difficult to imagine, with all things turning green on March 17, that Saint Patrick’s color was blue, not green!
According to historians, St. Patrick’s blue is a name given to several shades of blue associated with the popular saint and his beloved Ireland. This hue of blue dates back to the 1780s, when it was adopted by Anglo-Irish “Order of St. Patrick”. In British usage in the Order of St. Patrick, is more of a sky blue, while the Irish usage it is a darker, richer blue.
The actual use of green on St. Patrick’s Day began during the 1798 Irish Rebellion. The phrase, Éire go Brách or Erin go Bragh, as it has been Anglicization was also first recorded during that rebellion (literally meaning “Ireland till the end of time”). At that time, the clover was also adopted as a symbol of nationalism and it became a common practice for men to wear green on their lapels. Soon the “wearing of the green” green spread to military uniforms as well.
The Irish Rebellion, combined with the idea of Ireland being the Emerald Isle, eventually made the color blue a thing of the past. Green is now the usual national color of Ireland, however, St. Patrick’s blue is still found in symbols of both the state and the island.
Of course, there are numerous other theories and legends as to why green became the color of the holiday. It is one of the colors on the Irish flag. Then there’s the traditional Irish legend held that wearing green made you invisible to leprechauns.
Green also is the color of a shamrock, the most famous symbol of Ireland, and of course its nickname, the Emerald Isle is attributed to it because of its lush green vegetation.
As the American songwriter, Ernest Ball summarized it, “Sure, a little bit of heaven fell from out the sky one day and it nestled on the ocean in a spot so far away, And when the angels found it sure, it looked so sweet and fair. They said, ‘Suppose we leave it for it looks so peaceful there.’ So they sprinkled it with stardust just to make the shamrocks grow ‘Tis the only place you’ll find them no matter where you go. Then they dotted it with silver to make its lakes so grand and when they had it finished sure, they called it Ireland!”
Regardless of the reason, the entire world, Irish or not, seems to unite around the color green on St. Patrick’s Day. Unfortunately with this year’s Coronavirus fears at least two of the world’s most famous St. Patrick’s Day parades have been derailed with other cities set to follow soon. City officials in Boston and Dublin have canceled their annual events, along with multi-million dollar festivities that surround them. Officials in Ireland, have also put the damper on St. Patrick’s Day Parades for the entire nation
The cancellations of the parades — and the wide-reaching economic impact — are the latest signs of how the virus has affected life around the globe.
Here in Pickaway County we we’re hoping to celebrate the day with the “wearing of the green”, and maybe a toast or two of green Irish stout, ale or lager. Erin go Bragh!