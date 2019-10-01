CIRCLEVILLE — Residents are recovering across Pickaway County following a severe thunderstorm early Sunday evening that caused power outages and wind damage across the central and southeast part of the County.
At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office reported widespread impacts of the storm in Circleville, Washington and Salt Creek townships.
Residential damage was reported in Knollwood Village, at the corner of Pontius and Bolender-Pontious roads in Washington Township. Trees, branches and power lines were reported down across all three townships.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director, said the damage was mostly to trees and power poles in the area downed by high winds.
“We had a few trees and branches that fell on houses and cars as well as some unsecured items that became airborne once they got picked up by the wind that landed on cars,” Flick stated. “Other than that, there were no reports of major structural damage. We’ve had no requests for Red Cross support or displaced families.”
Immediately following the storm, both state Route 188 and U.S. 22 were closed east of Circleville to the Fairfield County line and state Route 159 was closed between state Route 56 and Tarlton. All routes were reopened by 10:15 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
South Central Power reported a peak number of 1,400 customers without power immediately after the storm in Pickaway County. That number dwindled to around 300 as of mid-day Monday.
“Our crews responded immediately and we were able to restore power through the night to all but around 300 homes as of mid-day today,” said Mark Owen, spokesperson for South Central Power. “We are hopeful to have everyone restored except for those who have damage to their service entrance on their homes.”
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for sections of northern and central Pickaway County at 6:45 p.m. for a storm capable of producing 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail. The storm moved to the southeast, with another warning being issued for Salt Creek Township and moving into Hocking County around 7:30 p.m.
As of Monday morning, Flick said he was still waiting to see if the National Weather Service would check the area for a tornado, but all indications lead towards the damage being due to straight-line winds.
* * *
— Sports Editor
Brad Morris contributed to this story.