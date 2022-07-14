West Main Street to close next week for five days

CIRCLEVILLE — West Main Street in Circleville will be closed next week at the railroad tracks for while emergency repairs are made to the railroad tracks. 

Safety Services and Supply, the contractor who applied for the permit, said the Federal Railroad Administration gave the company 10 days to fix the tracks. 

The road, which is also U.S. Route 22 and state Route 56 through the city will be closed from July 18 at 7 a.m. to July 22.

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

