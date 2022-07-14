top story West Main Street to close next week for five days By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Jul 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — West Main Street in Circleville will be closed next week at the railroad tracks for while emergency repairs are made to the railroad tracks. Safety Services and Supply, the contractor who applied for the permit, said the Federal Railroad Administration gave the company 10 days to fix the tracks. The road, which is also U.S. Route 22 and state Route 56 through the city will be closed from July 18 at 7 a.m. to July 22. Trending Recipe Videos email scollins@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Railroad Track Road Contractor Work Highway Supply Safety Service Federal Railroad Administration Week Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville woman set to run in exclusive ultramarathon Welcome Pathways Behavioral Health to Circleville Evin Bartlett urges the pursuit of dreams OCU on hunt for new president Learn more about Circleville's proposed charter Trending Recipes