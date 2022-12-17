Westfall Elementary Letters to Santa

Mrs. Wippel’s 2nd-grade class
Dear Santa,
I would like a cat for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Aleigh, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Aubree, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a hamster, fake nails, and a toy car for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Aubrey, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like squishmellos for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Avery, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like an American Girl doll for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Emma, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a gymnastics mat for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Jocelyn, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a gas dirt bike for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Josh, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a fox water bottle for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Katelyn, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a bow and arrow for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Owen, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a car and money for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Raven, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a BB gun for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Weston, 7
Mrs. Woods’ 2nd-grade class
Dear Santa,
I would like Shadow High dolls for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Halle, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Krystiannah, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL dolls for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love, Riley, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Greyson, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like an XBox for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Chad, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like shoes for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Allie, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a Titanic Lego set for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Logan, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like painting canvases for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Miriam, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a paint and art set for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Holly, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon cards for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Jensen, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like toys for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Alex, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like heelies for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Sofeya, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Camper for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Haley, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a mini jeep for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Connor, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a new bike for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Jude, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie prince for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Brynlee, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Graham, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a VR for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Conner, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a squishmellow for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Alexa, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a citanic for Play Station for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Charlie, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a withered bonnie plush for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Daniel, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like Robux card for Christmas.
Thanks Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Karl, 8
Miss Stage’s 2nd-grade class
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy, hot wheels, and tools to dig and collect bugs for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Ranger, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone, a pet alive, and a cat for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Makenzie, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a cross necklace for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Jaxyn, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like Freddy toys for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Landon, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a cat and puppy, and baby rabbits for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Jazzlyne, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy dog, a cat Marlo game for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Devin, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like 100,000 vbucks, 100,000 Robux, and a PS5 for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Logan, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie, and a puppy, babby, for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Sadie, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a real car seat and baby bottles for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Morgan, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a doctor set, an iPhone 14, and the smallest kitten in the world for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Emily, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a Charizard VMAX and a mewtwo and mew gx tag team, Morpekov for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Mason, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like an enderman stuffy with an iPhone and a meko robot for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Ronin, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like Power Ranger toys, and electronics like a real Minecraft watch that I can play games on for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Clayton, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone, Pokemon cards, and cross necklaces for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Logan, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like Mewtwo and Mew GX HP270, TAG TEAM, Charizard VMAX, and Pikachu 25 for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Ayden, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone and a keychain of Rocky from Paw Patrol for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Remington, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a bike, a drumset, and a mat for my door for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Maddison, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like a green machine, an iPhone 14ProMax, and posca paint pens for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Nolan, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like an iPhone, a laptop, and a mouse for the laptop for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Natalie, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like to see my dad and my uncle again for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Liam, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone and a baby kitten for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Raelyn, 7
Dear Santa,
I would like an American doll for Christmas.
Thank you, Santa- you are the best!
Love,
Zella, 7