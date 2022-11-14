Celebrating 20 years

Students and Staff gathered on the football field to celebrate the 20th year of Westfall Elementary by lining up in a large 20.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSPORT — Twenty years ago this year, Westfall Elementary opened, condensing the three elementary schools into one building.


