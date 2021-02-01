WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall High School has earned the Purple Star Award, given to schools that demonstrate a major commitment to serving students and families connected to the military.
For a school to be honored with the Purple Star Award, designated staff members, such as Harry Miller and Christian Meister in Westfall’s case, serve as liaisons between military-connected students, their families and the school. They inform teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations those students should receive.
“The designation helps accommodate those military families and military-connected families,” Miller said. “Some of the children of these military/military-connected families will attend six to nine different schools from kindergarten through high school. The resources provided on Westfall’s page will provide direct links to the websites that may provide military families the help they need or desire.”
Westfall High School established a webpage, ‘Support for Military-Connected Families,’ which can be found on the district website. It provides resources necessary for attending public school, which gives military families access to many tools and resources available to them, such as free 24-hour tutoring. It is beneficial to help new students become acclimated to their courses, which may be working at a different pace than the previous school they attended.
“By having a single point of contact and a student support contact listed on the page, military families and military-connected families now know who they need to speak with if they have questions,” Miller said. “Keep in mind, we may not always know the answer to your questions immediately, but we also have resources available to us now that we have the Purple Star Designation.”
Meister said the school wanted to do what it could to be inclusive for all.
“Westfall is an inclusive environment that is willing to do what it takes to accommodate the varied needs of our students,” said Meister. “I get a great deal of pride in knowing that we are doing whatever we can to help our students be successful both in high school and prepare them for life after they graduate from Westfall.”
Miller, who was in the Army, said the designation was something that meant a lot to him.
“I spent six active-duty years in the U.S. Army, serving with the 5th Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division in Desert Shield and Desert Storm,” Miller said.
“After the military, I retired from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. The administration at Westfall is as good as any that I have been around and better than most. They wholeheartedly support the U.S. military and its veterans, further cementing the legacy of Westfall’s incredible support. I know that we will display the Purple Star Designation with pride and uphold the values and meaning it represents.”
Each year, the district hosts several events supporting military members and military veterans including the Veterans Day assemblies, participation in Operation Letters to Soldiers and working with veterans organizations to award veterans with diplomas who were unable to complete high school due to their military service obligations. In November, the Veteran’s Day programs were held virtually.
“These events are very memorable to our students and will continue to make an impact in their lives beyond high school,” Westfall Superintendent Jeff Sheets said.
For students looking for resources, both Miller and Meister can be reached at 740-986-2911 or via email at christian.meister@westfallschools.com and harry.miller@westfallschools.com.