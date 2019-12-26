SOUTH BLOOMFIElD — A 17-year-old boy has died and another was transported to the hospital following a car crash Monday morning.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Monday on state Route 104 north of state Route 316. A 2011 Honda Pilot, driven by a 17-year-old Westfall High School student, not being identified by law enforcement, lost control of his vehicle and veered off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.
A passenger in the car, also not identified by law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis. The driver was transported to Mount Carmel Hospital with what first responders believe to be minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Both victims of the crash attended Westfall High School.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said the loss of the passenger can take a toll on the community and those that responded to the scene.
“South Bloomfield Police Chief Ken McCoy was the first one on the scene and I’m sure it was hard for him to see that,” Radcliff said. “It’s a sad thing and there’s no good time for something like this to happen but this time of year makes it all the more difficult. The kids will have to face it when they go back to school that one of their classmates isn’t going to be there.”
Radcliff said the School Resource Officer, in this case Deputy Heath Lane, will be involved as the healing process begins.
“We try to involve our SROs because they know these kids,” Radcliff added. “Deputy Lane was there when the notification was made. They’re able to be there at the school to help the other students through this.”
Radcliff said they’ll also be working to be more involved in the schools to educate and reinforce safety behaviors.
“I don’t know that it would have changed the outcome of this accident,” he told The Circleville Herald. “How do you fix something if you don’t know what it is? We can just do our best to educate.”
This is the 13th fatal crash in Pickaway County in 2019, up from eight in 2018. Radclif said the crashes, which have happened throughout Pickaway County, are difficult to control due to the nature of when and how they happen.
“It’s not like you have an intersection where you have multiple accidents,” Radcliff commented. “There’s no one place…it’s not as simple as saying this is the issue and let’s focus on it. We try to focus on areas that have a lot of accidents.
“It’s not one simple thing where people are regularly running a red light or stop sign. These are accidents that happen and will always be there and there’s nothing we can do as law enforcement to stop them. Some years are just worse than others. It’s like taking a dart and throwing it at a map of Pickaway County and that could be the next crash.”
Radcliff said the crash is still under investigation but speed is a suspected factor.
“We’re not finished with the actual calculations from the accident reconstruction on the crash,” he stated. “Our people weren’t available so we asked the Patrol to look at it and we’re working with them on that.”
In addition to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the South Bloomfield Police Department, who was first on the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Harrison Township Fire and EMS, Scioto Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the scene.